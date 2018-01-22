Galloway Backs Evolve Politics Editor’s Parliament Bid

George Galloway is backing the ‘senior editor’ of pro-Corbyn fan site Evolve Politics to run for parliament. Labour sources say Corbynista Twitter activist and Evolve blogger Matt Turner is sniffing around for a seat and is expected to stand at the next election, one of many Corbyn Twitter outriders considering a tilt in 2022. You can read what Matt and his comrades are like in their own words here.

Turner recently appeared on Galloway’s Russia Today programme and was backed to run:

“Just in time for you to enter the House of Commons – there’s a prediction for you.”

Turner replied: “precisely”Neighbouring candidates?

UPDATE: Turner gets in touch to say: “No idea what I’ll be doing in four months let alone four years”. Classic non-denial denial…

January 22, 2018 at 3:11 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher tells NME…

“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”

