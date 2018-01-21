Bolton: I Won’t Quit, UKIP Can’t Pay for Leadership Contest

.@_HenryBolton tells @Peston he is not going to quit as leader of @UKIP #Peston pic.twitter.com/L3k3qPathG
Embattled UKIP leader Henry Bolton says he won’t quit over the Jo Marney affair. Speaking on Peston, he revealed a leadership contest would not be “financially viable” for the party. Bolton warned UKIP’s NEC against passing a motion of no confidence in him:
“If the NEC goes down the road of months of infighting… then the reality is the party is probably over.”
Crunch meeting later today…