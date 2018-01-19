UKIP’s Walker Offered £30,000 ‘Bribe’ To Bolton for Party Chairmanship

A critic of embattled UKIP chief Henry Bolton offered the troubled leader half the party chairman’s salary*if he appointed him to the position, Guido can reveal. Embattled Bolton received former leadership candidate Walker’s offer in an exchange of messages last month. Walker said: “I’m happy to do this job and split the money with you… you need a wage and I want to support you” (Bolton is famously doing the leader’s job unwaged). Bolton replied: “that sounds like bribery”…

Walker withdrew from the UKIP leadership election last August after he was promised the chairmanship on Jane Collins’ ticket; they came second to last with 4.4% of the vote. Sources have blamed Walker for launching a campaign to undermine Bolton and the party both internally and in the media, which he denies. Walker is on a ‘task force’ dedicated to ousting Bolton, and suggested this week UKIP should be wound-up. Walker told Guido:

“I have always been supportive of Henry until the affair broke. Lying to the membership is a big deal and he should go. I completely deny working to undermine him. There is no organised coup.”

UKIP, always entertaining…

*Sources say the chairman is paid between £60,000 to £75,000.