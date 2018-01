MEPs resigning the whip, councillors going independent, membership despairing and disappearing – this weekend could be the end of UKIP. The UKIP NEC is meeting to decide the fate of their beleagured leader Henry Bolton. He is appearing on Peston for a potentially last interview as leader on Sunday…

UKIP have been counted out many times without being knocked-out. Is this the final count for the single issue party soon to be without an issue?