Gauke Bottles Worboys Legal Challenge as Sadiq Launches Judicial Review Proceedings

On Sunday the government said it would do everything possible to keep John Worboys behind bars, well it’s taken them five days to break that promise – David Gauke has bottled his judicial review. This really is weak from the new Justice Secretary, especially since JR experts including Lord Pannick said he would have had a good chance of success. Guido understands that Sadiq Khan is instead going to launch judicial review proceedings of his own. Khan has instructed lawyers to send a pre-action protocol letter for judicial review to Nick Hardwick, the chair of the Parole Board. The Mayor of London stepping up, unlike the Justice Secretary…

The MoJ have handled this situation farcically from the beginning. It’s obvious Gauke knows the decision to release Worboys is wrong otherwise he would never have considered JRing it. And he let victims believe he would stop him from coming out. There is a lot more the Justice Secretary could do to keep his promise to victims and yet, in the pocket of his civil servants, he has so far done nothing. And now Sadiq has taken the initiative…