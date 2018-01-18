Tracy Brabin’s Tough Stance on Misogyny and Homophobia

Two weeks ago: Labour MP Tracy Brabin demands Toby Young is sacked for “misogyny and homophobia”.
Labour demands Theresa May reverse Toby Young appointment due to his ‘misogyny and homophobia’ https://t.co/RReJBJ9idn
— Tracy Brabin MP (@TracyBrabin) January 3, 2018
Yesterday: Brabin gives actual misogynist homophobe Jared O’Mara a big hug and welcomes him back into the fold:
Jared O’Mara welcomed back into the Labour fold with open arms last night: pic.twitter.com/7fFxYiQJ8c
— Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) January 18, 2018
Comical double standards.