Local Labour Members Demand End to Jared Investigation So He Can Be Deselected

Members of Jared O’Mara’s Constituency Labour Party in Sheffield Hallam are demanding answers from the never-ending ‘investigation’ into his homophobic and misogynistic posts – with some calling for him to be deselected. Labour launched their probe into O’Mara four months ago, then paused it while he was off sick. Labour members in Sheffield Hallam are livid about the lack of progress, complaining on their private Facebook group that they have been kept out of the loop. They now want the party to report back immediately.

A second asks “why on earth this is taking so long“:

Some members have been arguing for him to go. One says:

“Jared should never have been selected to stand as an MP, and it’s only due to the National Executive choosing candidates quickly that Jared was chosen. Nevertheless, on application forms potential MPs are required to disclose any information from their past that could be used to embarrass them in the future: by not revealing his behaviour Jared was either deceitful or else he genuinely believes there’s nothing wrong with the way he behaves, which is possibly even worse.”

Things are getting so heated that members have been banned from slagging off O’Mara on the group because “opinion can easily leak out and be used by our opponents”:

Now the Corbynistas control the Labour Party disputes panel, think we can guess how the investigation is going to go…