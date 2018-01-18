Last Days at Buzzfeed

Judging by these tweets, not a great day at “the future of journalism”:

Today was my last day after three years at BuzzFeed. It’s been fun and I just hope that, from this day on, no one ever again asks me if I want a Solero. — Jamie Ross (@JamieRoss7) January 12, 2018

Journo for hire alert!

Today is my last day at BuzzFeed after a brilliant 2 yrs reporting on workers’ rights, the gig economy, and consumer affairs. I also have breaking news & investigations experience. Im going freelance, so feel free to get in touch: saramspary@gmail.com — Sara Spary (@saramayspary) January 18, 2018

~personal news time~ Today is my last day at BuzzFeed. It’s been an amazing/intense/weird 4.5 years and I’m so glad I got to be a part of it. ALSO: I’m going freelance! If you need a science journalist, my DMs are open and you can see my work here: https://t.co/byb8tlZAaB — kelly oakes (@kahoakes) January 18, 2018

SOME NEWS: Today is my last day at BuzzFeed Dot Com the website. For the last 3-and-a-half years I’ve had the honour of working with and learning from some of the best journos in the biz, who I’m now pleased to count as friends.

— Francis Whittaker (@frittaker) January 18, 2018

Hello! Today marks my last day at BuzzFeed after three fun years. I’m very excited to be going freelance and I am now available for all your animation and illustration needs!

Tell your friends and wives and bosses that you can now find me at https://t.co/JOEZjAduRe — Sian Butcher (@sianemma) January 17, 2018

friends, in big news, tomorrow’s my last day at buzzfeed. NEXT UP, I’ll be freelancing, developing some -secret projects-, and most importantly, I’ve got a newsletter where I’ll be chatting about books, life, and other stuff I like. Subscribe here: https://t.co/Q1hHIDNVcO

— chelsey pippin (@chelspipp) January 17, 2018

HEY. So, after 2.5 years, today is my last day at BuzzFeed. Need an illustrator for anything, freelance or otherwise? I’d love to work with you. Yes you, you majestic beast. DMs: open

Email: rebeccahendin@yahoo.com

Work: https://t.co/pNpKAi5SDh Please tell your friends/foes. X — Rebecca Hendin (@HendinArts) January 16, 2018

Today is my last day at BuzzFeed! I’m sad I won’t get to see some of my faves everyday but I am incredibly excited/terrified for the future. I have a few big projects that I. can. not. wait. to see come to life🤞🏽 But basically rn, I’ll be another freelancer on your TL. Sorry.

— Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) January 5, 2018

‘Tis the szn for some personal news: today is my last day producing podcasts at BuzzFeed! — agerenesh ashagre (@agerenesh) December 22, 2017

Hi!

Today is my last day as senior reporter at @BuzzFeedNews. I’ve enjoyed every moment of reporting on underrepresented voices, global news stories, and being at the scene of major events. I’m going freelance!

Let’s have coffee, my DMs are open.

Email: aishagani@gmail.com — Aisha S Gani (@aishagani) January 18, 2018

