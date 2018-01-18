Jared Victim: He Shouldn’t Be Back in Westminster

The woman who Jared O’Mara called an “ugly b*tch” says he shouldn’t be back in Parliament and wants him out of Westminster for good. Guido broke news of Jared’s return to Sophie Evans, who was upset by the disgraced MP’s misogynistic slurs against her in a Sheffield nightclub. Sophie said:

“I’m sorry to hear he has been ill. I stand by what I said, Jared is not fit to be an MP and he shouldn’t be back in Westminster. Obviously, before he went off sick, there was also a period when he wasn’t doing anything for his constituents. He’s back voting – but he wasn’t doing much before. I stand by what has been said of Jared: that he is an oaf.”

Jared was spotted in the House yesterday voting on the EU Withdrawal Bill. He was embraced by fellow Labour MP Tracy Brabin and was still wearing his Labour Party lanyard despite being suspended. Labour might be happy to have Jared back, but his victims are outraged…

