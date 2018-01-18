Bolton’s Night With ‘Ex’ Jo Marney Ends With Love Train Home

This is the moment embattled UKIP chief Henry Bolton pledged to stand by his racist texts storm ex during an intimate dinner at a posh gentlemen’s club. In pictures obtained by Guido, the pair are seen dining together last night; hours earlier Mr Bolton declared his continuing love for the 25-year-old model in a newspaper interview – despite having publicly dumped her this week. An eyewitness to the tête-à-tête said:

“They were holding hands and touching in a manner suggestive that they were very much still together. They drank at the bar, Henry was making his support for Jo very clear.”

On leaving, the pair were doorstepped. Mr Bolton claimed:

“She’s now going back to Maidstone and I’m now going back home.”

But Guido can reveal Mr Bolton was later seen with Jo on the platform at Folkestone West station, the town where the UKIP boss has a flat. Perhaps she missed her stop…

Last night Kippers were furious at the thought Mr Bolton could u-turn on his decision to end the relationship. A senior UKIP source told Guido:

“Henry Bolton has killed the party”

Sunday’s crunch UKIP NEC meeting just got even more interesting…

