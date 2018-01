UKIP sources confirm Guido’s story: Henry Bolton and Jo Marney did go home together after their loved-up dinner last night. It is claimed Marney came back to the leader’s Fokestone flat only to collect her bags. So keen is Henry Bolton to prove this that he ran out to a local taxi firm this morning and took a picture of the taxi log detailing Marney’s cab back to Maidstone. Poor bloke, gets the girl all the way back home but no action…