“Have I?” Thornberry Can’t Remember Backing Carillion

Some brass neck from Emily Thornberry at PMQs, heckling May over Carillion and then, when it was pointed out she had previously backed the company, asked “Have I?” Guido can refresh her memory:
She even wore their hat…
Angela Rayner on Labour’s economic policy (via Speccie):
“It is a bit of a sh*t-or-bust strategy…”