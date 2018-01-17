Lily Allen: I’m Sorry for Spreading Anti-Tory Fake News

Millionaire musician Lily Allen has apologised for spreading fake news about the Tories. The socialist songstress is well known for her lefty Tweets, infuencing countless young fans. This time she claimed Chris Grayling was having lunch with George Osborne “at the Ivy on the day Monarch went under” (she would know). Nice line, but it turns out Grayling was not in London; instead he was dealing with the crisis and meeting Monarch passengers at Manchester airport that day. When Tory MP James Cleverly pointed this out, Lily tweeted: “my bad, I do apologise”…

Yet she hasn’t deleted the original tweet…

Angela Rayner on Labour's economic policy (via Speccie):

“It is a bit of a sh*t-or-bust strategy…”

