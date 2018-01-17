Lily Allen: I’m Sorry for Spreading Anti-Tory Fake News

Millionaire musician Lily Allen has apologised for spreading fake news about the Tories. The socialist songstress is well known for her lefty Tweets, infuencing countless young fans. This time she claimed Chris Grayling was having lunch with George Osborne “at the Ivy on the day Monarch went under” (she would know). Nice line, but it turns out Grayling was not in London; instead he was dealing with the crisis and meeting Monarch passengers at Manchester airport that day. When Tory MP James Cleverly pointed this out, Lily tweeted: “my bad, I do apologise”…

You are right @jamescleverly my mistake it was a week later at 2.15 pm as you can see on my screenshot, he was due to be making a statement in Parliament 15 mins later. My bad, I DO apologise. pic.twitter.com/Im6H4YguOZ — Lily (@lilyallen) 16 January 2018

Yet she hasn’t deleted the original tweet…