Labour Digital Guru Andrew Gwynne Member of Multiple Racist Facebook Groups

Andrew Gwynne is always giving it large about his groovy role as Labour’s National Campaigns Coordinator, churning out essays about the crucial part he played as the digital guru of Labour’s campaign. He wrote last June:

“[We] linked our voter database technology with Facebook. This cutting-edge tool allowed us to deploy targeted messaging to key voters on a more personal and localised level than ever before… When we saw improved local canvass returns in Sheffield Hallam, we were able to target anti-Lib Dem Facebook messages at all the voters in the seats that we thought were being contested between Labour and the Lib Dems. In the last week alone 24 million people viewed our shared content on Facebook.” 

For such a Facebook expert, Gwynne’s activity on the social media site is rather eyebrow-raising. Gwynne’s personal account has joined a variety of bonkers, racist and antisemitic group. According to Facebook, Gwynne is a member of:

  • Stop Zionist USA: a group dedicated to sharing antisemitic material including pictures comparing Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler, memes which blame Israel for ISIS and spreading Rothschild and Soros conspiracy theories

  • United Against the Monarchy: a republican group which shares pictures ridiculing the royal family
  • Stop the Mosque: a campaign against building new Mosques which warns “Islamic conquest is well underway in Europe”

  • Truth Is Rising: a nutjob group for conspiracy theorists which has suggested ‘7/7 was an inside job’ and is awash with antisemitic material

Either Gwynne has managed to hide some pretty radical views or – perhaps more likely – he is simply blanket-accepting all the group invitations he gets from randomers. Tell us more about your Facebook expertise, Andrew…

January 17, 2018 at 11:03 am



