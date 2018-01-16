Labour NEC Purge: Red Terror Strikes Black

Momentum is wasting no time using its new NEC majority: today it purged longstanding Disputes Panel chair Ann Black and replaced her with top Momentum chief Christine Shawcroft. It took only 24 hours for the red terror to strike Black: the NEC voted 22 to 15 to oust her in a move which was not backed by many of the unions. NEC sub-committees are usually re-constituted without opposition – but not in the new world of Momentum’s red terror. The NEC’s Disputes Panel is crucial part of Labour’s disciplinary machinery, not least as it is responsible for deciding whether to investigate allegations of antisemitism. Gaining control of the Disputes Panel will effectively allow Corbynistas to be their own judge and jury…

Ann Black was a strong critic of the Blairite wing and undoubtedly was on the left – but she wasn’t left enough for Momentum. Many Labour MPs will be aghast at the move: they generally consider Black a fair arbiter with a good understanding of the rulebook. Outspoken Corbynista Shawcroft (whose lack of political judgement is summed up by the fact she said ISIS should be invited for tea and backed corrupt Lutfur Rahman), by comparison, will be instinctively distrusted by moderates or non-Corbynistas undergoing disciplinary procedures. As if to underline just how bad things are getting in Labour, nutjob Tony Greenstein – who was suspended from the party for calling people “Zionist scum” – called for the move on Facebook:

“She (Black) is the one who’s been victimising people. She is in control of disputes which works hand in hand with compliance. She has to go and we have to call for her to go… it’s absolutely imperative that Anne (sic) Black is targeted by name… it’s the same with Iain McNicol”

The new red purge begins…

Tags:
People: /
January 16, 2018 at 2:44 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Angela Rayner on Labour’s economic policy (via Speccie):

“It is a bit of a sh*t-or-bust strategy…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
James O’Brien’s Carillion Fake News Goes Viral James O’Brien’s Carillion Fake News Goes Viral
O’Mara Hasn’t Helped a Single Constituent in Months O’Mara Hasn’t Helped a Single Constituent in Months
Credit Where Credit’s Due Credit Where Credit’s Due
Osborne on Carillion: Then and Now Osborne on Carillion: Then and Now
Paul Mason’s Column Axed Paul Mason’s Column Axed
Lord Pannick Backs Gauke’s Judicial Review Lord Pannick Backs Gauke’s Judicial Review
“Get On Your Knees, B*tch” Clive Lewis Returns to Labour Frontbench in Reshuffle” “Get On Your Knees, B*tch” Clive Lewis Returns to Labour Frontbench in Reshuffle”
Vulnerable Children’s Data Breached at Labour-Run Leicester City Council Vulnerable Children’s Data Breached at Labour-Run Leicester City Council
Dover Traffic at Record Levels Dover Traffic at Record Levels
10 Times Chris Williamson Wasn’t Sacked 10 Times Chris Williamson Wasn’t Sacked
Watch: Baroness Jenkin Drops C-Bomb in Lords Watch: Baroness Jenkin Drops C-Bomb in Lords
Worboys Victims Formally Ask CPS to Reassess 93 Unprosecuted Cases Worboys Victims Formally Ask CPS to Reassess 93 Unprosecuted Cases
BBC Reined In Over False Climate Claims BBC Reined In Over False Climate Claims
Corbyn Said Davos “Conspiracy” is “Cause of World’s Problems” Corbyn Said Davos “Conspiracy” is “Cause of World’s Problems”
Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas
Press-Hating Peers Pave Way for Leveson 2 Press-Hating Peers Pave Way for Leveson 2
EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base
McDonnell Off to Davos McDonnell Off to Davos
“Absolute Disgrace” Worboys Victims Not Consulted on Licence Conditions “Absolute Disgrace” Worboys Victims Not Consulted on Licence Conditions
Thousands of Doctors on ‘Winter Crisis’ Ski Trips Thousands of Doctors on ‘Winter Crisis’ Ski Trips