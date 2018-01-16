Labour NEC Purge: Red Terror Strikes Black

Momentum is wasting no time using its new NEC majority: today it purged longstanding Disputes Panel chair Ann Black and replaced her with top Momentum chief Christine Shawcroft. It took only 24 hours for the red terror to strike Black: the NEC voted 22 to 15 to oust her in a move which was not backed by many of the unions. NEC sub-committees are usually re-constituted without opposition – but not in the new world of Momentum’s red terror. The NEC’s Disputes Panel is crucial part of Labour’s disciplinary machinery, not least as it is responsible for deciding whether to investigate allegations of antisemitism. Gaining control of the Disputes Panel will effectively allow Corbynistas to be their own judge and jury…

Ann Black was a strong critic of the Blairite wing and undoubtedly was on the left – but she wasn’t left enough for Momentum. Many Labour MPs will be aghast at the move: they generally consider Black a fair arbiter with a good understanding of the rulebook. Outspoken Corbynista Shawcroft (whose lack of political judgement is summed up by the fact she said ISIS should be invited for tea and backed corrupt Lutfur Rahman), by comparison, will be instinctively distrusted by moderates or non-Corbynistas undergoing disciplinary procedures. As if to underline just how bad things are getting in Labour, nutjob Tony Greenstein – who was suspended from the party for calling people “Zionist scum” – called for the move on Facebook:

“She (Black) is the one who’s been victimising people. She is in control of disputes which works hand in hand with compliance. She has to go and we have to call for her to go… it’s absolutely imperative that Anne (sic) Black is targeted by name… it’s the same with Iain McNicol”

The new red purge begins…