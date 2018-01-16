Jared’s Staff on Speechwriting Course Despite Absent MP Never Speaking in Commons

Disgraced Jared O’Mara’s office staff have been on a taxpayer-funded speech-writing course despite their chronically absent MP never having spoken in parliament. O’Mara’s researchers are loading-up on free courses available to parliamentary staff while their boss continues to lie low – he has been off sick for four months. The Sheffield Hallam MP employs two researchers at Westminster whose training costs are met by the taxpayer. Both of Jared’s London staff recently attended a day-long speech-writing course from 10AM to 5PM despite their boss never having said as much as a single word in the House or in committee. O’Mara didn’t even deliver a maiden speech. Guess they must pumping-up the CV in the search for a new boss…

