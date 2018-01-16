UK Contribution to EU is £363 Million-a-Week*

According to the latest official figures from the ONS, the UK contribution to the EU was £18.9 billion in 2016. That is £363.5 million a week, slightly more than was on the side of the Vote Leave bus…

After the rebate is taken into account the net figure becomes £13.9 billion or £267 million a week. The ONS reports that a further £4.4 billion came back to the UK public sector and private sector in credits in 2016, taking the net figure down to a final £9.4 billion or £180 million a week. That is £143 for each man, woman and child a year.