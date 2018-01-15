Lord Pannick Backs Worboys Judicial Review

A judicial review of the decision to release black cab rapist John Worboys has been backed by Lord Pannick QC, one of the country’s leading JR experts. Pannick tells the Times that he endorses Justice Secretary David Gauke’s attempts to JR the Parole Board, and says the challenge should focus on whether the board followed a fair process: “The process issue appears to turn on whether the victims have been properly consulted, as fairness requires”. This is the key point: it has now emerged that there were multiple clear breaches of the proper procedure – victims were not consulted on either his release or the conditions, as was their right. Which means the original process is now likely to be declared unsound. With Pannick’s expert backing, Gauke has no excuse not to proceed…

Tags: , ,
People: /
January 15, 2018 at 12:33 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Angela Rayner on Labour’s economic policy (via Speccie):

“It is a bit of a sh*t-or-bust strategy…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
“Get On Your Knees, B*tch” Clive Lewis Returns to Labour Frontbench in Reshuffle” “Get On Your Knees, B*tch” Clive Lewis Returns to Labour Frontbench in Reshuffle”
Vulnerable Children’s Data Breached at Labour-Run Leicester City Council Vulnerable Children’s Data Breached at Labour-Run Leicester City Council
Dover Traffic at Record Levels Dover Traffic at Record Levels
10 Times Chris Williamson Wasn’t Sacked 10 Times Chris Williamson Wasn’t Sacked
Watch: Baroness Jenkin Drops C-Bomb in Lords Watch: Baroness Jenkin Drops C-Bomb in Lords
Worboys Victims Formally Ask CPS to Reassess 93 Unprosecuted Cases Worboys Victims Formally Ask CPS to Reassess 93 Unprosecuted Cases
BBC Reined In Over False Climate Claims BBC Reined In Over False Climate Claims
Corbyn Said Davos “Conspiracy” is “Cause of World’s Problems” Corbyn Said Davos “Conspiracy” is “Cause of World’s Problems”
Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas
Press-Hating Peers Pave Way for Leveson 2 Press-Hating Peers Pave Way for Leveson 2
EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base
McDonnell Off to Davos McDonnell Off to Davos
“Absolute Disgrace” Worboys Victims Not Consulted on Licence Conditions “Absolute Disgrace” Worboys Victims Not Consulted on Licence Conditions
Thousands of Doctors on ‘Winter Crisis’ Ski Trips Thousands of Doctors on ‘Winter Crisis’ Ski Trips
Thornberry: “I Ain’t Gonna Answer” Questions About McDonnell Lynching McVey Thornberry: “I Ain’t Gonna Answer” Questions About McDonnell Lynching McVey
Jared Still Not Back at Work Jared Still Not Back at Work
Electoral Commission Confirm Remain Spending “Under Assessment” Electoral Commission Confirm Remain Spending “Under Assessment”
Government in Full Government in Full
Gauke Must Tell Parole Board to Explain Worboys Decision Gauke Must Tell Parole Board to Explain Worboys Decision
Sadiq Breaks Police Numbers Pledge Sadiq Breaks Police Numbers Pledge