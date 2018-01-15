Guardian Axes Paul Mason’s Column

Paul Mason’s weekly Guardian column has been axed. Mason announced the move on the day the paper launched its tabloid redesign, saying there would no longer be room for his pieces. Asked by a Twitter fan if his columns would still be on the Guardian website, he replied, “no”. No room on the internet either…

The leather-jacketed Corbynista scribe revealed he will now write for struck-off Novara Media, where he will have to answer to a Tory (does he know that yet?) For observers of the British left, Mason’s weekly sermon has been must-read. Here are some highlights…

On James Bond: For the Bond genre to survive, Spectre would have to be portrayed, overtly, as the global oligarchy, ripping off the world. Bond would be tasked by MI6 to kill and maim members of the hedge-fund industry, the fracking bosses and the global CEOs extorting financial rent from the rest of us… Bond comes to a swift conclusion: he must target Donald Trump.”

On Michael Foot: “Michael Foot was a dire leader not because he was too old or too leftwing (or wore a duffel coat), but because he was a compromise candidate, constantly torn between the interests of the unions – who were largely on the right – and the membership, which had moved left. His 1983 manifesto was actually well crafted, but they were the right ideas at the wrong time.”

On the 1990s: “You could still riot without a balaclava, walk into a jobcentre with your head held high, and when a whole family could – if it had to – live on the earnings of a dinner lady.”

On craft beer: “BrewDog’s open-source revolution is at the vanguard of postcapitalism.”

On the perfect city:“A massive ecosystem of gay, lesbian, transgender, BDSM and plain old sleazy heterosexual hangouts: clubs, bars, dancehalls, cabarets and all the dim-lit alleyways and grassy knolls inbetween. For it is a truth unacknowledged by those who make the official league tables that Joe Corporate, with his squash racquet and sober suit, and Joanna Corporate, with her nanny and pushchair, really want to live many other secret and parallel lives, and the ideal city is one big, analogue version of Craigslist.”

He’ll be missed…

Tags:
People:
January 15, 2018 at 2:05 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher tells NME…

“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Press-Hating Peers Pave Way for Leveson 2 Press-Hating Peers Pave Way for Leveson 2
Listen: BBC Silences Resigning Gracie Listen: BBC Silences Resigning Gracie
Now Channel 4 Fails to Tell Viewers “Junior Doctor” is Labour Poster Boy Now Channel 4 Fails to Tell Viewers “Junior Doctor” is Labour Poster Boy
Channel 4 News Editor Likes Tweet Calling Boris “C*nt” Channel 4 News Editor Likes Tweet Calling Boris “C*nt”
Watch: ITV News at Ten Forced Off Air Watch: ITV News at Ten Forced Off Air
Sore Ed Backs Press Freedom Haters Sore Ed Backs Press Freedom Haters
BBC’s Top Corbynista “Staff Nurse” BBC’s Top Corbynista “Staff Nurse”
Novara Media Seized by HM Queen Novara Media Seized by HM Queen
IPSO Throws Out Another Skwawkbox Complaint IPSO Throws Out Another Skwawkbox Complaint
Peston Let Down by ‘Three Well Placed Sources’ Peston Let Down by ‘Three Well Placed Sources’
Canary: We Misrepresented the Facts About Laura K Canary: We Misrepresented the Facts About Laura K
Dale’s Top Tweeters Just 17% Female Dale’s Top Tweeters Just 17% Female
The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist
Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum
Ofcom Probing Salmond Over Fake News Ofcom Probing Salmond Over Fake News
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Morning Star Flogging Socialist Xmas Hampers Morning Star Flogging Socialist Xmas Hampers
Who’s In The Final Running To Be New BBC News Director Who’s In The Final Running To Be New BBC News Director
Tom Brake: Media Aren’t Patriotic Enough Tom Brake: Media Aren’t Patriotic Enough
BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank