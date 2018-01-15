Bolton Dumps Marney to Cling On To UKIP Leadership

Henry Bolton has broken-up with his 25-year-old blonde bombshell model girlfriend in order to try to cling on as UKIP leader. He announced the decision on the media round this morning after MEPs and party bosses hinted yesterday he should either end the relationship or stand down. In a bizarre interview with John Humphrys, Bolton admitted he had been “rumbled”. More messages from Marney emerged overnight where she “joked” about raping a baby and said refugees would “f*** a mangey dog for about 10 quid and a big mac”. Bolton vowed he won’t resign and defended Marney saying: “people have thrown her to the wolves to attack me”. How long can he last?