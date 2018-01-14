Pressure on UKIP’s Bolton to Quit or Dump Jo Marney

“Henry is increasingly in a position where he’s got some difficult decisions to make…and he will make them today” – UKIP Chairman Paul Oakden on leader @_HenryBolton‘s future #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/00eQxI2FUS — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) 14 January 2018

Pressure building on badger-chasing UKIP leader Henry Bolton after the Mail on Sunday splashed racist messages about Meghan Markle from his new girlfriend Jo Marney. UKIP Chairman Paul Oakden told the Sunday Politics Bolton has “difficult decisions to make”, signalling he should either resign or dump the 25-year-old topless model. Meanwhile, UKIP MEP Bill Etheridge has called for Bolton to resign. Which would you choose?