“Get On Your Knees, B*tch” Clive Lewis Returns to Labour Frontbench in Reshuffle

The Labour leader’s office making friends with Her Majesty’s press corps once again by dropping a reshuffle at 7pm on a Friday night. “Get on your knees, b*tch” Clive Lewis makes a return as Shadow Treasury Minister under fellow big beast John McDonnell – that will be an interesting dynamic. Lewis resigned last February over his deeply held belief in remaining in the single market (which, presumably, he must have got over). Notable promotions for top Corbynistas including controversial Laura Pidcock (who won’t be friends with Tories) and Dan Carden, who becomes a Shadow Minister at just 27 years of age. Jeremy Corbyn has made appointments tonight as follows:

NEW: Labour reshuffle in full (dropped after hours on a Friday night, nice) pic.twitter.com/bsk1FbRjBC — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) January 12, 2018

Dent Coad and Jared O’Mara next?