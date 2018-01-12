Dover Traffic at Record Levels

Freight volumes through the Port of Dover have reached record levels for the fifth consecutive year. The Port handled 2,601,162 lorries in 2017 – up on the previous record by almost 10,000 units. Bringing the total increase over the last five years to just under 650,000 units or 33% per cent. A source close to the shipping industry tells Guido: “the UK and Europe are each other’s best customers…and trade always finds a way whatever the politicians decide. There is quiet confidence emerging across the industry.”

There is a growing conviction across many key industries that a deal will be done to broadly ensure access to the Single Market for exporters. According to the UK Chamber of Shipping’s Jonathan Roberts, whose members facilitate much of that trade:

“There is a significant challenge ahead in ensuring trade can flow freely and easily through our ports; it really is imperative to the economic well-being of both sides. But the UK and Europe are each other’s best customers – we all want to trade with each other and will continue to do so.”

Ferry good news for booming Brexit Britain…