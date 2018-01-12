Dover Traffic at Record Levels

Freight volumes through the Port of Dover have reached record levels for the fifth consecutive year. The Port handled 2,601,162 lorries in 2017 – up on the previous record by almost 10,000 units. Bringing the total increase over the last five years to just under 650,000 units or 33% per cent. A source close to the shipping industry tells Guido: “the UK and Europe are each other’s best customers…and trade always finds a way whatever the politicians decide. There is quiet confidence emerging across the industry.”

There is a growing conviction across many key industries that a deal will be done to broadly ensure access to the Single Market for exporters. According to the UK Chamber of Shipping’s Jonathan Roberts, whose members facilitate much of that trade:

“There is a significant challenge ahead in ensuring trade can flow freely and easily through our ports; it really is imperative to the economic well-being of both sides. But the UK and Europe are each other’s best customers – we all want to trade with each other and will continue to do so.”

Ferry good news for booming Brexit Britain…

Tags:
January 12, 2018 at 10:17 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Dover Traffic at Record Levels Dover Traffic at Record Levels
Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas
EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base
#DespiteBrexit Double Whammy #DespiteBrexit Double Whammy
Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus
U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend
LISTEN: Blair Doesn’t Rule Out Third Referendum LISTEN: Blair Doesn’t Rule Out Third Referendum
Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign
2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded 2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded
10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit 10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit
Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM
Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending
Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum
Remain Groups Shared Data, Suppliers and Campaign Materials Remain Groups Shared Data, Suppliers and Campaign Materials
Remain Campaign Flouted Rules to Spend Double Legal Limit Remain Campaign Flouted Rules to Spend Double Legal Limit
UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit
Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum
LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches
UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong
Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono