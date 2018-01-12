Corbynista Candidate Wards Off Evil in Blacking-Up Ritual

Time for crackpot Corbynista of the week. Meet newly selected Labour prospective parliamentary candidate for Rugby, Debbie Bannigan. The Corbynista assured her selection bid would not fail by attending the annual wassail ceremony in Coventry – which featured dancers wearing black face paint and masks. She danced and chanted to ward off evil spirits…

Bannigan wrote of the ceremony on Facebook:

“[It] goes back to pagan times… they put black on their faces as a disguise because their dancing was accompanied by requests for money when begging was against the law… a bit like a masked ball where people could pretend to be someone else, only this is the peasants’ version.”

Classic loony left…