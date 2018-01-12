10 Times Chris Williamson Wasn’t Sacked

The timing of top Corbynista Chris Williamson’s sacking was a little odd. The avowed hard leftist said he wanted to double council tax this week – but that’s nothing new from the former Shadow Fire Minister. Guido brings you ten times Chris Williamson wasn’t sacked, suspended or investigated, but should have been…
- Refused to deny his politics are closer to murderous Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and predecessor Hugo Chavez than his own party’s most successful leader, Tony Blair. Watch it here…
- Blamed the Grenfell disaster on the “violent ideology of neoliberalism”, suggesting Thatcher and Blair were “complicit” in the Grenfell tragedy.
- Backed Momentum threats to deselect Luciana Berger whilst she was on maternity leave. Williamson threw his weight behind a hard left intimidation campaign, saying: “individual MPs in this party think it’s their God-given right to rule… I think critics of mandatory re-selection are mistaken…”
- Defended Jackie Walker who was suspended from the Labour Party not once but twice for claiming “Jews” financed the slave trade and for attacking Holocaust Memorial Day.
- Denied Labour has an antisemitism problem, calling cases of antisemitic abuse “smears” and “dirty lowdown tricks” being used for “political ends”. Later claimed antisemitism had been “weaponised” in a “proxy war”.
- Smeared Laura K sharing a Skwawkbox piece accusing her of bias, which carried a reminder to readers not to resort to “violence or abuse” at the end of the post.
- Suggested hiking council tax contrary to Labour policy for the first time, back in November 2017.
- Constantly threatened his parliamentary colleagues with compulsory re-selection and deselection throughout his time on the front bench.
- Frustrated Jezza’s attempts to play-down Labour’s Venezuela crisis by publicly backing the brutal Maduro regime, describing coverage of Venezuela unrest as “hysterical media hyperbole”.
- Trolled much-loved broadcaster Alastair Stewart over the death of his chickens.
What changed yesterday?