10 Times Chris Williamson Wasn’t Sacked

The timing of top Corbynista Chris Williamson’s sacking was a little odd. The avowed hard leftist said he wanted to double council tax this week – but that’s nothing new from the former Shadow Fire Minister. Guido brings you ten times Chris Williamson wasn’t sacked, suspended or investigated, but should have been…

Refused to deny his politics are closer to murderous Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and predecessor Hugo Chavez than his own party’s most successful leader, Tony Blair. Watch it here… Blamed the Grenfell disaster on the “violent ideology of neoliberalism”, suggesting Thatcher and Blair were “complicit” in the Grenfell tragedy. Backed Momentum threats to deselect Luciana Berger whilst she was on maternity leave. Williamson threw his weight behind a hard left intimidation campaign, saying: “individual MPs in this party think it’s their God-given right to rule… I think critics of mandatory re-selection are mistaken…” Defended Jackie Walker who was suspended from the Labour Party not once but twice for claiming “Jews” financed the slave trade and for attacking Holocaust Memorial Day. Denied Labour has an antisemitism problem, calling cases of antisemitic abuse “smears” and “dirty lowdown tricks” being used for “political ends”. Later claimed antisemitism had been “weaponised” in a “proxy war”. Smeared Laura K sharing a Skwawkbox piece accusing her of bias, which carried a reminder to readers not to resort to “violence or abuse” at the end of the post. Suggested hiking council tax contrary to Labour policy for the first time, back in November 2017. Constantly threatened his parliamentary colleagues with compulsory re-selection and deselection throughout his time on the front bench. Frustrated Jezza’s attempts to play-down Labour’s Venezuela crisis by publicly backing the brutal Maduro regime, describing coverage of Venezuela unrest as “hysterical media hyperbole”. Trolled much-loved broadcaster Alastair Stewart over the death of his chickens.

What changed yesterday?