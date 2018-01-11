Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas

Sadiq Khan is on the media round this morning shamelessly promoting his negative “new independent economic analysis” on Brexit. What Khan isn’t mentioning quite so loudly is that he commissioned the report from Cambridge Econometrics, the firm Corbyn’s tax-and-spend ‘economic guru’ Richard Murphy calls home. So right-on is Murphy when it comes to Corbynomics, the Labour leader is said to have considered one day ennobling him…

As Guido already revealed, both Cambridge Econometrics and Murphy have consistently predicted negative economic outcomes from Brexit since before the referendum. Murphy:

  • Predicted a Leave victory would “trigger recession”;
  • Called leavers “intellectually bankrupt”;
  • Argued the EU referendum result is not binding (“why does everyone say the referendum was binding? By definition democracy is reversible”);
  • Said “only England” wants Brexit, excluding London.

Before the impact assessments were complete, Philip Summerton, Cambridge Econometrics managing director, was tweeting that Brexit would cost “hundreds of thousands” of jobs. Again, before the reports were written, Summerton attributed low growth forecasts to Brexit. He has also publicly praised Sadiq Khan’s “prudence” and criticised David Davis…

Just imagine the shock as it turns out Khan’s ‘independent’ studies are exceedingly pessimistic. Who would have guessed it…

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  'Exit From Brexit Dinner'…

"Remainians, Remoaners, I don't care what the label is, I'm proud. It's fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!" 

