Corbyn Said Davos “Conspiracy” is “Cause of World’s Problems”

THE ill-named World Economic Forum is gathering once again in Davos, where hordes of delegates are invited to attend, dominated by kings, princes, presidents, prime ministers and large corporations. (And John McDonnell.)

One asks oneself first why Davos exists at all, and second, whether it isn’t some grand conspiracy by big business to interact with significant political figures, bypassing the slightly more democratic process of the United Nations.

Davos of course works on the basis that a gathering of the super-rich in a super-expensive and exclusive resort will be free from pesky demonstrators. (Apart from John McDonnell.)

For politicians rubbing shoulders with the chief executives of the world’s major corporations, the only agenda will be that of market economics and capitalism — not the everyday realities for the majority of the world’s population. (Not much point in John going, then.)

The forum’s faux concern for the world’s environment is somewhat tempered by the arrival of 122 executive jets, not to mention the high living that goes on in that place… (Sure John will avoid the bars.)

Oxfam, rather strangely, does attend the Davos summit — and indeed its chief executive Winnie Byanyima has been appointed as one of the six co-chairs of the forum…