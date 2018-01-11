Chris Williamson Sacked from Labour Front Bench

Top Corbynista Chris Williamson has been sacked from the Labour frontbench. He was Shadow Fire Minister. Williamson claims he resigned because he wants to campaign more freely on issues that matter to him. Sources close to Corbyn insist Williamson’s return to the backbenches was a mutual decision, which isn’t quite the same as saying he wasn’t sacked…

UPDATE: Statements from Labour and Chris Williamson:

Chris Williamson said:

“I will be standing down from my role with immediate effect so that I can return to the backbenches, where I will be campaigning on a broader range of issues. I will continue to loyally support the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn from the backbenches and hope to be a voice for the party’s members.”

Jeremy Corbyn said:

“I am grateful for Chris’ work on the frontbench, particularly on fire safety following the appalling Grenfell Tower Fire. I know that on the backbenches, Chris will be a strong campaigner on a range of crucial issues as well as serving his constituents with dedication.”

This week Williamson reiterated his support for doubling council tax on some properties – though that is a long-held view which Williamson has previouly expressed in public. All is not well in the world of the top Corbynistas…

Tags:
People:
January 11, 2018 at 3:13 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Angela Rayner on Labour’s economic policy (via Speccie):

“It is a bit of a sh*t-or-bust strategy…”

