BBC Reined In Over False Climate Claims

Last year the BBC travel doc Russia With Simon Reeve made the rather worrying claim that reindeer populations across Northern Russia are “in steep decline because of climate change”. In fact, most populations of Eurasian Reindeer are now increasing in number or are stable…

After a complaint from Lord Lawson, the BBC has issued a correction – which pointedly stops short of an apology:

“This programme suggested that many reindeer populations are in steep decline because of climate change. It would have been more accurate to say that many reindeer populations are threatened by it.”

The Global Warming Policy Forum said:

“Even the assertion that they are “threatened” is highly questionable given their growing populations. Sadly, this kind of speculative claim is entirely predictable because any prediction of future climate disaster is impossible to verify, yet likely to be believed by a great many people.”

All in all, climate alarmists have tried and failed in their attempt to make the reindeer the new polar bearWhat would Rudolph say?

