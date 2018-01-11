Banks’ Flip Flop on Second Referendum

Arron Banks, 25 October 2015, opposes two referendums: “Suggesting two referendums is a cheap political trick and as a non-political campaign we support one referendum in or out”

Arron Banks, 18 January 2016, opposes two referendums: “The two referendum idea is a stunt by people who don’t think we can win. Nuts”

Arron Banks, 11 January 2017, calls for second referendum: “We always knew the Tories couldn’t be trusted to deliver Brexit. The cabinet is Solidly Remain & this fight will have to be re run”

Anything for a bit of publicity…