Tory Toffs Meet in Commons

Not sure Tory Toffs was the image they were going for in the reshuffle…

Tags: ,
People: /
January 10, 2018 at 10:53 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Angela Rayner on Labour’s economic policy (via Speccie):

“It is a bit of a sh*t-or-bust strategy…”

