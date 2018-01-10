PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 10 January.

Q2 Emma Hardy (Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Q3 James Cleverly (Braintree)

Q4 Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire)

Q5 David Morris (Morecambe and Lunesdale)

Q6 Thelma Walker (Colne Valley)

Q7 Luciana Berger (Liverpool, Wavertree)

Q8 Grahame Morris (Easington)

Q9 Gerald Jones (Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Q10 Stephen Kerr (Stirling)

Q11 Lucy Allan (Telford)

Q12 Dame Cheryl Gillan (Chesham and Amersham)

Q13 Kevin Foster (Torbay)

Q14 Dr Andrew Murrison (South West Wiltshire)

Q15 Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

