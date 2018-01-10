Jared Still Not Back at Work

It 10 January, recess is over, parliament is sitting and most people in Westminster have been back at work for a week at least. Not Jared O’Mara, who is still off sick. He hasn’t been seen in Westminster since October, this is now the fourth month the people of Sheffield Hallam have had no representation in parliament. His office would not tell Guido when or if he plans on coming back to work. It is a bonkers situation where an MP who is clearly unfit for office – in all senses of the word – can just disappear and avoid the consequences of his actions. How long can this go on without a by-election?

January 10, 2018 at 10:02 am



Angela Rayner on Labour’s economic policy (via Speccie):

“It is a bit of a sh*t-or-bust strategy…”

