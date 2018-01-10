Electoral Commission Confirm Remain Spending “Under Assessment”

The Electoral Commission has confirmed it is looking into whether the Remain campaign coordinated its spending and shared campaign materials in breach of the rules. Responding to Priti Patel’s letter from last week, the Commission said:

“That Britain Stronger In Europe may have failed to report joint spending with the Liberal Democrats, the Labour Party and Conservatives IN by way of paying for campaign materials and/or coordinating campaigns via a daily phone call… This matter is under assessment in line with our Enforcement Policy, to determine whether or not the Commission should conduct an investigation.”

They say they will report back within two weeks. Would be very unlike the Electoral Commission to talk up allegations of Leave rule breaches but talk down the Remain campaign doing the same thing, wouldn’t it?