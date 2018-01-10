Electoral Commission Confirm Remain Spending “Under Assessment”

The Electoral Commission has confirmed it is looking into whether the Remain campaign coordinated its spending and shared campaign materials in breach of the rules. Responding to Priti Patel’s letter from last week, the Commission said:

“That Britain Stronger In Europe may have failed to report joint spending with the Liberal Democrats, the Labour Party and Conservatives IN by way of paying for campaign materials and/or coordinating campaigns via a daily phone call… This matter is under assessment in line with our Enforcement Policy, to determine whether or not the Commission should conduct an investigation.”

They say they will report back within two weeks. Would be very unlike the Electoral Commission to talk up allegations of Leave rule breaches but talk down the Remain campaign doing the same thing, wouldn’t it?

Tags: ,
January 10, 2018 at 8:43 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
#DespiteBrexit Double Whammy #DespiteBrexit Double Whammy
Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus
U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend
LISTEN: Blair Doesn’t Rule Out Third Referendum LISTEN: Blair Doesn’t Rule Out Third Referendum
Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign
2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded 2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded
10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit 10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit
Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM
Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending
Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum
Remain Groups Shared Data, Suppliers and Campaign Materials Remain Groups Shared Data, Suppliers and Campaign Materials
Remain Campaign Flouted Rules to Spend Double Legal Limit Remain Campaign Flouted Rules to Spend Double Legal Limit
UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit
Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum
LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches
UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong
Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Open Britain Spinning About Trade Deals Open Britain Spinning About Trade Deals
Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’ Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’