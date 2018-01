“Why the lychmob for Toby Young,… but not for Jared O’Mara?” @afneil asks @Debbie_abrahams #bbcdp pic.twitter.com/q72CNHq6pl — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 10, 2018

Shadow Cabinet minister Debbie Abrahams lost for words as Andrew Neil reads out John McDonnell’s record of violent language about women. Labour’s hypocrisy exposed…