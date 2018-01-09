Sadiq Breaks Police Numbers Pledge Amid Knife Epidemic

With London suffering a knife-crime epidemic you’d think maintaining police numbers would be high on Sadiq Khan’s priority list. This time last year the mayor promised: “I am determined to maintain the strategic target of 32,000 police officers across London”.

This morning, Khan let slip to Londoners that he had broken that promise. He told the London Assembly Budget and Performance Committee that the target of 32,000 officers “has gone.” Khan explained:

“What we’re budgeting for in 18-19 is an average of 30,000 police officers and the commissioner is working incredibly hard to make sure she can meet the needs of Londoners with an average of 30,000 officers.”

Yet another let down to add to Khan’s growing list of broken pledges. How does he keep getting away with this?

Tags: ,
People:
January 9, 2018 at 12:08 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Angela Rayner on Labour’s economic policy (via Speccie):

“It is a bit of a sh*t-or-bust strategy…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Reshuffle Live: Day 2 Reshuffle Live: Day 2
New Cabinet Member: Leavers Are “Like Jihadis” New Cabinet Member: Leavers Are “Like Jihadis”
Rayner Laughed as McDonnell Joked About Killing Thatcher Rayner Laughed as McDonnell Joked About Killing Thatcher
Rayner: Toby Has To Go, Jared Can Stay Rayner: Toby Has To Go, Jared Can Stay
Hunt Doesn’t Like Greening’s Departure Hunt Doesn’t Like Greening’s Departure
WATCH: Kay Put Through Her Paces WATCH: Kay Put Through Her Paces
Cheers as Sports Back Open Cheers as Sports Back Open
Grayling’s 27 Seconds as Party Chairman Grayling’s 27 Seconds as Party Chairman
Reshuffle Live Reshuffle Live
Tory Website Down Tory Website Down
Izzard: Corbyn Must Speak Out on Iran Izzard: Corbyn Must Speak Out on Iran
Listen: BBC Silences Resigning Gracie Listen: BBC Silences Resigning Gracie
Worboys Boasts He’s “Ready For the Ladies” When He Gets Out Worboys Boasts He’s “Ready For the Ladies” When He Gets Out
Parole Board Chair Summoned Before Justice Committee Parole Board Chair Summoned Before Justice Committee
#DespiteBrexit Double Whammy #DespiteBrexit Double Whammy
Corbyn Pictured Yards from Trotsky’s House in Mexico City Corbyn Pictured Yards from Trotsky’s House in Mexico City
Starmer’s Litany of Failures as Director of Public Prosecutions Starmer’s Litany of Failures as Director of Public Prosecutions
Parole Board In the Dock: The Guilty Men Releasing Worboys Parole Board In the Dock: The Guilty Men Releasing Worboys
Starmer Was DPP Who Didn’t Prosecute Worboys For 75 Sex Assaults Starmer Was DPP Who Didn’t Prosecute Worboys For 75 Sex Assaults
Baroness Scotland Refused to Appeal Worboy’s Lenient Sentence Baroness Scotland Refused to Appeal Worboy’s Lenient Sentence