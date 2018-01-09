Sadiq Breaks Police Numbers Pledge Amid Knife Epidemic

With London suffering a knife-crime epidemic you’d think maintaining police numbers would be high on Sadiq Khan’s priority list. This time last year the mayor promised: “I am determined to maintain the strategic target of 32,000 police officers across London”.

This morning, Khan let slip to Londoners that he had broken that promise. He told the London Assembly Budget and Performance Committee that the target of 32,000 officers “has gone.” Khan explained:

“What we’re budgeting for in 18-19 is an average of 30,000 police officers and the commissioner is working incredibly hard to make sure she can meet the needs of Londoners with an average of 30,000 officers.”

Yet another let down to add to Khan’s growing list of broken pledges. How does he keep getting away with this?