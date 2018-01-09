++ RESHUFFLE LIVE ++

The following have left the Government: Robert Goodwill MP, Mark Garnier MP, John Hayes MP, Philip Dunne MP.

Alok Sharma MP becomes Minister of State for Employment.

Dominic Raab MP becomes Minister of State for Housing at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Jo Johnson MP becomes Minister of State at the Department for Transport and Minister for London.

Sam Gyimah MP becomes Universities Minister, Minister of State at the Department for Education and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Minister for Higher Education).

Caroline Dinenage MP becomes Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care.

Stephen Barclay MP becomes Minister of State at Department of Health and Social Care.

Rory Stewart MP becomes Minister of State at Ministry of Justice.

Margot James MP becomes Minister of State at Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Harriett Baldwin MP becomes Minister of State at Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Department for International Development.

Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Lucy Frazer MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Justice.

Oliver Dowden MP becomes Parliamentary Secretary at Cabinet Office.

Kit Malthouse MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Department for Work and Pensions.

Robert Jenrick MP becomes Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury.

Nadhim Zahawi MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Department for Education.

Suella Fernandes MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Department for Exiting the European Union.