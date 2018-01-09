++ RESHUFFLE LIVE ++

The following have left the Government: Robert Goodwill MP, Mark Garnier MP, John Hayes MP, Philip Dunne MP.

Alok Sharma MP becomes Minister of State for Employment.

Dominic Raab MP becomes Minister of State for Housing at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Jo Johnson MP becomes Minister of State at the Department for Transport and Minister for London.

Sam Gyimah MP becomes Universities Minister, Minister of State at the Department for Education and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Minister for Higher Education).

Caroline Dinenage MP becomes Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care.

Stephen Barclay MP becomes Minister of State at Department of Health and Social Care.

Rory Stewart MP becomes Minister of State at Ministry of Justice.

January 9, 2018 at 1:03 pm



