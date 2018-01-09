Rayner Laughed As McDonnell Talked About Killing Thatcher

Angela Rayner and Dawn Butler were outraged about some old Toby Young Twitter jokes, yet either stayed silent or actively defended Labour MPs guilty of real-life violent misogyny. Rayner said she was “happy to sit alongside” Jared O’Mara and Dawn Butler supported his “journey”, despite him calling a woman an “ugly bitch” in a nightclub just a few months ago. Neither Rayner nor Butler had anything to say about Clive Lewis shouting “get on your knees bitch”. They have had nothing to say about Labour’s whitewashing of the Kelvin Hopkins’ sexual harassment allegations. They had nothing to say about John McDonnell calling Esther McVey a “bitch” and calling for her to be lynched. And they had nothing to say about McDonnell talking about killing Britain’s first female Prime Minister. Worse than that, Rayner was sitting next to him at the time and burst out laughing – watch above. Almost as if she doesn’t really care about the sisterhood and is happy to let the brocialists get away with actual nailed on sexism…

Tags:
People: / /
January 9, 2018 at 9:58 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Angela Rayner on Labour’s economic policy (via Speccie):

“It is a bit of a sh*t-or-bust strategy…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Reshuffle Live: Day 2 Reshuffle Live: Day 2
New Cabinet Member: Leavers Are “Like Jihadis” New Cabinet Member: Leavers Are “Like Jihadis”
Rayner Laughed as McDonnell Joked About Killing Thatcher Rayner Laughed as McDonnell Joked About Killing Thatcher
Rayner: Toby Has To Go, Jared Can Stay Rayner: Toby Has To Go, Jared Can Stay
Hunt Doesn’t Like Greening’s Departure Hunt Doesn’t Like Greening’s Departure
WATCH: Kay Put Through Her Paces WATCH: Kay Put Through Her Paces
Cheers as Sports Back Open Cheers as Sports Back Open
Grayling’s 27 Seconds as Party Chairman Grayling’s 27 Seconds as Party Chairman
Reshuffle Live Reshuffle Live
Tory Website Down Tory Website Down
Izzard: Corbyn Must Speak Out on Iran Izzard: Corbyn Must Speak Out on Iran
Listen: BBC Silences Resigning Gracie Listen: BBC Silences Resigning Gracie
Worboys Boasts He’s “Ready For the Ladies” When He Gets Out Worboys Boasts He’s “Ready For the Ladies” When He Gets Out
Parole Board Chair Summoned Before Justice Committee Parole Board Chair Summoned Before Justice Committee
#DespiteBrexit Double Whammy #DespiteBrexit Double Whammy
Corbyn Pictured Yards from Trotsky’s House in Mexico City Corbyn Pictured Yards from Trotsky’s House in Mexico City
Starmer’s Litany of Failures as Director of Public Prosecutions Starmer’s Litany of Failures as Director of Public Prosecutions
Parole Board In the Dock: The Guilty Men Releasing Worboys Parole Board In the Dock: The Guilty Men Releasing Worboys
Starmer Was DPP Who Didn’t Prosecute Worboys For 75 Sex Assaults Starmer Was DPP Who Didn’t Prosecute Worboys For 75 Sex Assaults
Baroness Scotland Refused to Appeal Worboy’s Lenient Sentence Baroness Scotland Refused to Appeal Worboy’s Lenient Sentence