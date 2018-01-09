Rayner Laughed As McDonnell Talked About Killing Thatcher

Angela Rayner and Dawn Butler were outraged about some old Toby Young Twitter jokes, yet either stayed silent or actively defended Labour MPs guilty of real-life violent misogyny. Rayner said she was “happy to sit alongside” Jared O’Mara and Dawn Butler supported his “journey”, despite him calling a woman an “ugly bitch” in a nightclub just a few months ago. Neither Rayner nor Butler had anything to say about Clive Lewis shouting “get on your knees bitch”. They have had nothing to say about Labour’s whitewashing of the Kelvin Hopkins’ sexual harassment allegations. They had nothing to say about John McDonnell calling Esther McVey a “bitch” and calling for her to be lynched. And they had nothing to say about McDonnell talking about killing Britain’s first female Prime Minister. Worse than that, Rayner was sitting next to him at the time and burst out laughing – watch above. Almost as if she doesn’t really care about the sisterhood and is happy to let the brocialists get away with actual nailed on sexism…