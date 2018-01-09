‘Motorboat’ Branson Lectures Mail on Values

Richard Branson has taken to lecturing the Daily Mail on their values, proclaiming that regardless of customer choice the newspaper will no longer be offered on Virgin Trains. His company said:

“Thousands of people choose to read the Daily Mail every day. But they will no longer be reading it courtesy of VT (Virgin Trains)… We’ve decided that this paper is not compatible with the VT brand and our beliefs. We won’t be stocking the Daily Mail for sale or as a giveaway.”

A lecture on values from Richard Branson, who just a month ago was accused of ‘motorboating’ US singer Antonia Jenae – that is, putting his head between her breasts. Jenae said the incident “feels like sexual assault.” She recalled:

“We were by the bar and he was saying bye to everyone. He came up to me and put his face in my breasts. He went ‘brrrrrr’ and just walked away.”

Branson didn’t deny it and apologised – also saying he “had no recollection”…

A lecture on values from Richard Branson, who F1 star Jenson Button recalled had stared at and then touched his girlfriend:

“Although Jessica was a model, she was quite shy, so this was making her feel uncomfortable. Especially when Sir Richard followed up his blatant flirting by putting his hand on her face.”

Branson didn’t deny it and apologised…

A lecture on values from Richard Branson…