Government in Full

The government is constituted as follows:
Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury and Minister for the Civil Service
Rt Hon Theresa May MP
Cabinet Office
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Rt Hon David Lidington CBE MP
Parliamentary Secretary – Oliver Dowden CBE MP
Parliamentary Secretary – Chloe Smith MP
HM Treasury
Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rt Hon Philip Hammond MP
Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP**
Paymaster General, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury – Rt Hon Mel Stride MP
Economic Secretary to the Treasury – John Glen MP†
Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury – Robert Jenrick MP†
Home Office
Secretary of State for the Home Department, and Minister for Women and Equalities – Rt Hon Amber Rudd MP
Minister of State – Caroline Nokes MP**
Minister of State – Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP
Minister of State – Rt Hon Nick Hurd MP
Minister of State – Baroness Williams of Trafford
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Victoria Atkins MP
Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs – Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Minister of State – Rt Hon Sir Alan Duncan KCMG MP
Minister of State – Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP (jointly with the Department for International Development)
Minister of State – Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon
Minister of State – Rt Hon Mark Field MP*
Minister of State – Harriett Baldwin MP (jointly with the Department for International Development)
Department for Exiting the European Union
Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union – Rt Hon David Davis MP
Minister of State – Lord Callanan
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Robin Walker MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Steve Baker MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Suella Fernandes MP
Ministry of Defence
Secretary of State for Defence – Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP
Minister of State – Rt Hon Mark Lancaster TD MP
Minister of State – Rt Hon Earl Howe (and Deputy Leader of the House of Lords)*
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Guto Bebb MP
Ministry of Justice
Lord Chancellor (paid), and Secretary of State for Justice* – Rt Hon David Gauke MP
Minister of State – Rory Stewart OBE MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lucy Frazer QC MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Phillip Lee MP
Department of Health and Social Care
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care – Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP
Minister of State – Stephen Barclay MP
Minister of State – Caroline Dinenage MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Jackie Doyle-Price MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Steve Brine MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord O’Shaughnessy
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Rt Hon Greg Clark MP
Minister of State – Claire Perry MP**
Minister of State – Sam Gyimah MP (jointly with the Department for Education)
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Andrew Griffiths MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Richard Harrington MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Rt Hon Lord Henley
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government – Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP
Minister of State – Dominic Raab MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Jake Berry MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Heather Wheeler MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Rishi Sunak MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth (jointly with the Wales Office)
Department for International Trade
Secretary of State for International Trade, and President of the Board of Trade – Rt Hon Liam Fox MP
Minister of State – Rt Hon Greg Hands MP
Minister of State – Baroness Fairhead CBE*
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Graham Stuart MP
Department for Education
Secretary of State for Education – Damian Hinds MP
Minister of State – Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP
Minister of State – Rt Hon Anne Milton MP
Minister of State – Sam Gyimah MP (jointly with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Agnew*
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Nadhim Zahawi MP*
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Rt Hon Michael Gove MP
Minister of State – George Eustice MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Thérèse Coffey MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Gardiner of Kimble
Department for Transport
Secretary of State for Transport – Rt Hon Chris Grayling MP
Minister of State – Jo Johnson MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State* – Nusrat Ghani MP (and Assistant Government Whip (paid))
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Jesse Norman MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State* – Baroness Sugg CBE (and Baroness in Waiting (paid))
Department for Work and Pensions
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions – Rt Hon Esther McVey MP
Minister of State – Alok Sharma MP
Minister of State – Sarah Newton MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Guy Opperman MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Kit Malthouse MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Baroness Buscombe
Office of the Leader of the House of Lords
Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords – Rt Hon Baroness Evans of Bowes Park
Deputy Leader of the House of Lords – Rt Hon Earl Howe (and Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence)*
Scotland Office
Secretary of State for Scotland – Rt Hon David Mundell MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (jointly with the Northern Ireland Office) – Lord Duncan of Springbank
Wales Office
Secretary of State for Wales – Rt Hon Alun Cairns MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State* – Stuart Andrew MP (and Assistant Government Whip (paid))
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (jointly with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) – Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth
Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Shailesh Vara MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Duncan of Springbank (jointly with the Scotland Office)
Department for International Development
Secretary of State for International Development – Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP
Minister of State – Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP (jointly with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office)
Minister of State – Harriett Baldwin MP (jointly with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office)
Minister of State – Rt Hon Lord Bates*
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport – Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP
Minister of State – Margot James MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Tracey Crouch MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Michael Ellis MP
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Ashton of Hyde
Minister without Portfolio
Minister without Portfolio* (and Conservative Party Chair) – Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP
Office of the Leader of the House of Commons
Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons – Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP**
Whips – House of Commons
Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) – Rt Hon Julian Smith MP**
Treasurer of HM Household (Deputy Chief Whip) – Christopher Pincher MP
Comptroller of HM Household (Government Whip) – Chris Heaton-Harris MP
Vice Chamberlain of HM Household (Government Whip) – Mark Spencer MP
Junior Lords of the Treasury
Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Andrew Stephenson MP
Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Paul Maynard MP
Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Craig Whittaker MP
Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Rebecca Harris MP
Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – David Rutley MP
Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Nigel Adams MP*
Assistant Whips (Commons)
Assistant Government Whip – Nusrat Ghani MP (and a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport*)
Assistant Government Whip – Mike Freer MP
Assistant Government Whip – Jo Churchill MP
Assistant Government Whip – Amanda Milling MP
Assistant Government Whip – Stuart Andrew MP (and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Wales Office*)
Assistant Government Whip – Kelly Tolhurst MP
Assistant Government Whip – Mims Davies MP
Assistant Government Whip – Wendy Morton MP*
Whips – House of Lords
Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms (Lords Chief Whip) – Rt Hon Lord Taylor of Holbeach CBE
Captain of The Queen’s Bodyguard of the Yeomen of the Guard (Deputy Chief Whip) – Earl of Courtown
Baronesses and Lords in Waiting
Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Vere of Norbiton
Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Sugg CBE (and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport*)
Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Goldie DL
Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen*
Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Stedman-Scott OBE DL*
Lord in Waiting – Viscount Younger of Leckie
Lord in Waiting – Rt Hon Lord Young of Cookham CH
Law Officers
Attorney General – Rt Hon Jeremy Wright QC MP**
Solicitor General – Robert Buckland QC MP
Advocate General for Scotland – Rt Hon Lord Keen of Elie QC
Notes for editors
The Queen has been pleased to approve that Claire Perry MP and Caroline Nokes MP be sworn of Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council.
*unpaid ** attends Cabinet † paid as a Parliamentary Secretary