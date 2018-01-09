Government in Full

The government is constituted as follows:

Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury and Minister for the Civil Service

Rt Hon Theresa May MP

Cabinet Office

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Rt Hon David Lidington CBE MP

Parliamentary Secretary – Oliver Dowden CBE MP

Parliamentary Secretary – Chloe Smith MP

HM Treasury

Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rt Hon Philip Hammond MP

Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP**

Paymaster General, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury – Rt Hon Mel Stride MP

Economic Secretary to the Treasury – John Glen MP†

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury – Robert Jenrick MP†

Home Office

Secretary of State for the Home Department, and Minister for Women and Equalities – Rt Hon Amber Rudd MP

Minister of State – Caroline Nokes MP**

Minister of State – Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP

Minister of State – Rt Hon Nick Hurd MP

Minister of State – Baroness Williams of Trafford

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Victoria Atkins MP

Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs – Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP

Minister of State – Rt Hon Sir Alan Duncan KCMG MP

Minister of State – Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP (jointly with the Department for International Development)

Minister of State – Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon

Minister of State – Rt Hon Mark Field MP*

Minister of State – Harriett Baldwin MP (jointly with the Department for International Development)

Department for Exiting the European Union

Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union – Rt Hon David Davis MP

Minister of State – Lord Callanan

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Robin Walker MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Steve Baker MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Suella Fernandes MP

Ministry of Defence

Secretary of State for Defence – Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP

Minister of State – Rt Hon Mark Lancaster TD MP

Minister of State – Rt Hon Earl Howe (and Deputy Leader of the House of Lords)*

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Guto Bebb MP

Ministry of Justice

Lord Chancellor (paid), and Secretary of State for Justice* – Rt Hon David Gauke MP

Minister of State – Rory Stewart OBE MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lucy Frazer QC MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Phillip Lee MP

Department of Health and Social Care

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care – Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP

Minister of State – Stephen Barclay MP

Minister of State – Caroline Dinenage MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Jackie Doyle-Price MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Steve Brine MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord O’Shaughnessy

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Rt Hon Greg Clark MP

Minister of State – Claire Perry MP**

Minister of State – Sam Gyimah MP (jointly with the Department for Education)

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Andrew Griffiths MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Richard Harrington MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Rt Hon Lord Henley

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government – Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP

Minister of State – Dominic Raab MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Jake Berry MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Heather Wheeler MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Rishi Sunak MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth (jointly with the Wales Office)

Department for International Trade

Secretary of State for International Trade, and President of the Board of Trade – Rt Hon Liam Fox MP

Minister of State – Rt Hon Greg Hands MP

Minister of State – Baroness Fairhead CBE*

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Graham Stuart MP

Department for Education

Secretary of State for Education – Damian Hinds MP

Minister of State – Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP

Minister of State – Rt Hon Anne Milton MP

Minister of State – Sam Gyimah MP (jointly with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Agnew*

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Nadhim Zahawi MP*

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Rt Hon Michael Gove MP

Minister of State – George Eustice MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Thérèse Coffey MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Gardiner of Kimble

Department for Transport

Secretary of State for Transport – Rt Hon Chris Grayling MP

Minister of State – Jo Johnson MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State* – Nusrat Ghani MP (and Assistant Government Whip (paid))

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Jesse Norman MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State* – Baroness Sugg CBE (and Baroness in Waiting (paid))

Department for Work and Pensions

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions – Rt Hon Esther McVey MP

Minister of State – Alok Sharma MP

Minister of State – Sarah Newton MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Guy Opperman MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Kit Malthouse MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Baroness Buscombe

Office of the Leader of the House of Lords

Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords – Rt Hon Baroness Evans of Bowes Park

Deputy Leader of the House of Lords – Rt Hon Earl Howe (and Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence)*

Scotland Office

Secretary of State for Scotland – Rt Hon David Mundell MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (jointly with the Northern Ireland Office) – Lord Duncan of Springbank

Wales Office

Secretary of State for Wales – Rt Hon Alun Cairns MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State* – Stuart Andrew MP (and Assistant Government Whip (paid))

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (jointly with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) – Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth

Northern Ireland Office

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Shailesh Vara MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Duncan of Springbank (jointly with the Scotland Office)

Department for International Development

Secretary of State for International Development – Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP

Minister of State – Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP (jointly with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

Minister of State – Harriett Baldwin MP (jointly with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

Minister of State – Rt Hon Lord Bates*

Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport – Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP

Minister of State – Margot James MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Tracey Crouch MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Michael Ellis MP

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Ashton of Hyde

Minister without Portfolio

Minister without Portfolio* (and Conservative Party Chair) – Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP

Office of the Leader of the House of Commons

Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons – Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP**

Whips – House of Commons

Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) – Rt Hon Julian Smith MP**

Treasurer of HM Household (Deputy Chief Whip) – Christopher Pincher MP

Comptroller of HM Household (Government Whip) – Chris Heaton-Harris MP

Vice Chamberlain of HM Household (Government Whip) – Mark Spencer MP

Junior Lords of the Treasury

Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Andrew Stephenson MP

Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Paul Maynard MP

Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Craig Whittaker MP

Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Rebecca Harris MP

Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – David Rutley MP

Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Nigel Adams MP*

Assistant Whips (Commons)

Assistant Government Whip – Nusrat Ghani MP (and a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport*)

Assistant Government Whip – Mike Freer MP

Assistant Government Whip – Jo Churchill MP

Assistant Government Whip – Amanda Milling MP

Assistant Government Whip – Stuart Andrew MP (and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Wales Office*)

Assistant Government Whip – Kelly Tolhurst MP

Assistant Government Whip – Mims Davies MP

Assistant Government Whip – Wendy Morton MP*

Whips – House of Lords

Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms (Lords Chief Whip) – Rt Hon Lord Taylor of Holbeach CBE

Captain of The Queen’s Bodyguard of the Yeomen of the Guard (Deputy Chief Whip) – Earl of Courtown

Baronesses and Lords in Waiting

Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Vere of Norbiton

Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Sugg CBE (and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport*)

Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Goldie DL

Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen*

Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Stedman-Scott OBE DL*

Lord in Waiting – Viscount Younger of Leckie

Lord in Waiting – Rt Hon Lord Young of Cookham CH

Law Officers

Attorney General – Rt Hon Jeremy Wright QC MP**

Solicitor General – Robert Buckland QC MP

Advocate General for Scotland – Rt Hon Lord Keen of Elie QC

The Queen has been pleased to approve that Claire Perry MP and Caroline Nokes MP be sworn of Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council.

*unpaid ** attends Cabinet † paid as a Parliamentary Secretary