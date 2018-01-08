++ RESHUFFLE LIVE ++

James Brokenshire resigns as Northern Ireland Secretary for health reasons.

Patrick McLoughlin steps down as party chairman.

Brandon Lewis new party chairman.

James Cleverly new deputy chairman.

9 new Tory vice chairmen: Kemi Badenoch, Ben Bradley, Chris Skidmore, Maria Caulfield, Rehman Chishti, Helen Grant, Andrew JonesMarcus Jones and James Morris.

David Lidington is Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office.

Amber Rudd stays as Home Secretary, Philip Hammond stays as Chancellor, David Davis stays as Brexit Secretary, Boris Johnson stays as Foreign Secretary.

Sajid Javid becomes the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

January 8, 2018 at 1:22 pm



Quote of the Day

Angela Rayner on Labour’s economic policy (via Speccie):

“It is a bit of a sh*t-or-bust strategy…”

