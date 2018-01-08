Grayling’s 27 Seconds as Party Chairman

11:04am: Chris Grayling tipped as new party chairman on Twitter.

11:40am: The BBC “confirms” Grayling’s appointment.

11:43am: A CCHQ staffer sees the BBC’s report, assumes it is correct, and tweets its out from the @Conservatives account. The Times says the tweeter was CCHQ political director Iain Carter. He also sent the Grayling graphic round the Tory MPs’ WhatsApp group and MPs tweeted it out.

11:43am and 27 seconds: @Conservatives tweet deleted.

11:47am: Number 10 say no appointment has been made.

11:48am: Tory MPs delete their tweets.

11:57am: Brandon Lewis arrives at Number 10 to be appointed party chairman.

This is going well.