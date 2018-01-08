BBC Silences Resigning Gracie

Last night the BBC’s China Editor Carrie Gracie dramatically announced her resignation calling the corporation’s pay structure “secret and illegal”. In a damning letter she wrote of a “a crisis of trust at the BBC” over equal pay.
This morning, Gracie co-presented the Today programme (as scheduled). Due to BBC rules, she was unable to cover her own resignation, having to sit in silence for seven minutes while John Humphrys reported the story – with Gracie unable to say anything at all even though she was sitting in the very next chair. Classic BBC…
UPDATE: The BBC has now decided its senior female journalist resigning over pay disparity will be allowed to speak. On Woman’s Hour…
FYI @BBCCarrie who can’t talk about @BBCCarrie on #r4today can talk about @BBCCarrie on @BBCWomansHour at 10am. Hope that’s clear
UPDATE II: The farce continues:
BBC forced to ask @janemartinson to interview Carrie Gracie on Woman’s Hour, as host Jane Garvey not allowed under BBC impartiality rules…
