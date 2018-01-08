BBC Reporter Attacked By Lemurs

You know what they say about working with animals… Lemurs 1-0 BBC Look East reporter @dunlopalex . 😆🙈🎥 pic.twitter.com/xowDC6NJn9
— BBC Look East (@BBCLookEast) January 8, 2018
One BBC reporter who does deserve a pay rise…
You know what they say about working with animals… Lemurs 1-0 BBC Look East reporter @dunlopalex . 😆🙈🎥 pic.twitter.com/xowDC6NJn9
— BBC Look East (@BBCLookEast) January 8, 2018
One BBC reporter who does deserve a pay rise…
Noel Gallagher tells NME…
“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”