Worboys Boasts He’s “Ready For the Ladies” When He Gets Out

Today’s papers reveal rapist John Worboys has boasted that he is “ready for the ladies” when he gets out of prison. A prison source says:
There can be little doubt this story is true – in court Worboys described his behaviour towards women as “banter“, showed no remorse and was described as believing he is “a stud, a Casanova”. The words attributed to him today fit his character and previous statements entirely, and the Star’s crime sources are impeccable. Given he is suspected of attacking hundreds of women, talking about being “ready” for women is nothing less than a threat. This should be of huge concern to the government, whose response so far has been feeble at best, and the Parole Board, who are under pressure to reveal their rationale. Worboys is patently a danger to the public – how did the Parole Board ever reach the decision to release him?
“He exercises daily in the gym to get himself ready for release. He says he wants a ‘porn star’ body to be ready for the ladies. Given his delusions, I would have to say he must still be considered a danger to all women.”