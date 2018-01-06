Saturday Seven Up

This week 159,702 visitors visited 483,864 times viewing 737,330 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Starmer Was DPP Who Didn’t Prosecute Worboys For 75 Sex Assaults
- BBC Fail to Mention “Staff Nurse” is Top Corbynista
- Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM
- Yasmin Alibhai-Meltdown
- Record-Breaking Traffic Year #DespiteBrexit
- Novara Media Dissolved By Companies House
- Sadiq Breaks Fares Freeze Pledge (Again)
You can get the headlines that will be in tomorrow’s papers the night before by subscribing to the Guidogram, emailed to your inbox every evening order-order.com/subscribe.
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…