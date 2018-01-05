Starmer’s Litany of Failure as Director of Public Prosecutions

Keir Starmer is still refusing to comment on his decision not to prosecute John Worboys for 75 further sex assaults. It falls to Guido to point out how extraordinary it is that a man with such a dire record as Director of Public Prosecutions is talked about as one of Labour’s best talents. The below could have ended his career several times over.

  • Decided not to prosecute John Worboys for 75 sex assaults
  • Yet spent four years failing to prosecute 23 Sun journalists
  • Insisted on prosecuting Paul Chambers for making a light-hearted joke on social media (the infamous Twitter joke trial)
  • Failed to build a case against Jimmy Savile and forced to apologise after being damned by report into failings
  • Repeatedly championed the innocence of convicted murder who later admitted that he was actually guilty
  • Failed to prosecute police officer who killed newspaper vendor Ian Tomlinson
  • Ordered the CPS in Wales to drop the prosecution of a primary school teacher who had been accused of sexting a 16 year old boy, who went on to commit suicide
  • Damning report into Starmer’s tenure at the CPS showed it was performing well below the necessary standard, with the report attributing part of the blame to a ‘overload of initiatives’ from the CPS’ national leadership
  • Survey of CPS staff found that just 12% of them thought that the organisation was being well managed under Starmer’s leadership
  • Accused of reopening a spurious sex abuse case involving a friend of Tom Watson – the accused was cleared in an hour
  • Chose not to prosecute two doctors accused of carrying out abortions on grounds of gender

How long before he has to break his silence?

January 5, 2018 at 9:43 am



