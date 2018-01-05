Parole Board In the Dock: The Guilty Men Releasing Worboys

These are the two men in charge of the Parole Board which has decided to release serial sex attacker John Worboys from prison. Above left is the Parole Board’s chief executive Martin Jones, a career civil servant who has the leading role in the board’s decision making. He is paid £130,000-a-year.

Above right is the Parole Board’s chair Nick Hardwick. He hit the headlines last year for saying that prisoners held indefinitely after completing their minimum sentences should not have to prove they are safe before being released. A spokesman for the Parole Board says both Jones and Hardwick stand by the decision to release Worboys and accept ultimate responsibility.

The judgement on the Worboys case was made by three unnamed members of the Parole Board. A spokesman for the Parole Board has refused to give their names, citing safety concerns. What about the safety of Worboys’ victims?

Guido also asked if the Parole Board would be releasing any further information explaining or justifying their decision, in light of the massive public outcry. We were told that details of individual cases are usually not released to protect the privacy of the prisoner. A joke.

These men will surely be called before the Justice select committee to explain themselves and the opaque decision-making process that has led to the imminent release of one of the country’s worst prisoners…

Tags: , ,
People: / /
January 5, 2018 at 12:00 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Angela Rayner on Labour’s economic policy (via Speccie):

“It is a bit of a sh*t-or-bust strategy…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn Misses #NHScrisis After Taking Extended Holiday in Mexico Corbyn Misses #NHScrisis After Taking Extended Holiday in Mexico
Yasmin Alibhai-Meltdown Yasmin Alibhai-Meltdown
Now Channel 4 Fails to Tell Viewers “Junior Doctor” is Labour Poster Boy Now Channel 4 Fails to Tell Viewers “Junior Doctor” is Labour Poster Boy
Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus
Channel 4 News Editor Likes Tweet Calling Boris “C*nt” Channel 4 News Editor Likes Tweet Calling Boris “C*nt”
U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend
LISTEN: Blair Doesn’t Rule Out Third Referendum LISTEN: Blair Doesn’t Rule Out Third Referendum
Watch: ITV News at Ten Forced Off Air Watch: ITV News at Ten Forced Off Air
Sore Ed Backs Press Freedom Haters Sore Ed Backs Press Freedom Haters
BBC’s Top Corbynista “Staff Nurse” BBC’s Top Corbynista “Staff Nurse”
Novara Media Seized by HM Queen Novara Media Seized by HM Queen
No, These MPs Haven’t Called Their Baby ‘Brexit’ No, These MPs Haven’t Called Their Baby ‘Brexit’
Free the Teabagging Elf Free the Teabagging Elf
Corbyn Sells Out on Not Nominating Peers Corbyn Sells Out on Not Nominating Peers
Sadiq Breaks Fares Freeze Pledge Sadiq Breaks Fares Freeze Pledge
Knife Crime Up 31.3% Year-On-Year Under Khan Knife Crime Up 31.3% Year-On-Year Under Khan
Labour Anti-Semite Loons Split Labour Anti-Semite Loons Split
Two Jobs Ed Two Jobs Ed
Corbynistas Board Outrage Bus Over Toby Young Corbynistas Board Outrage Bus Over Toby Young
IPSO Throws Out Another Skwawkbox Complaint IPSO Throws Out Another Skwawkbox Complaint